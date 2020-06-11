Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.85 EPS

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.85), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 6.10%.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $51.71 on Thursday. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $30.37 and a 52-week high of $80.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.10 and a 200-day moving average of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

In other news, Director Clyde C. Tuggle purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.72 per share, with a total value of $71,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,021.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OXM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $87.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.