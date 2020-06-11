Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Oxford Square Capital has a payout ratio of 170.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of OXSQ stock opened at $3.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.32. Oxford Square Capital has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The company has a market cap of $184.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 190.45% and a positive return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $10.83 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oxford Square Capital news, Director Richard W. Neu acquired 20,000 shares of Oxford Square Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.68 per share, for a total transaction of $53,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,792.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Stelljes III acquired 12,000 shares of Oxford Square Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $25,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,475. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OXSQ shares. ValuEngine downgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

