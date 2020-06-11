Parachute Price Hits $0.0002 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Parachute token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Parachute has a total market cap of $97,153.25 and $9,324.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Parachute has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Parachute Token Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Parachute's total supply is 999,628,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 455,543,323 tokens. Parachute's official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Parachute

Parachute can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

