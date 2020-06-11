PAX Gold Market Capitalization Hits $47.60 Million (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $47.60 million and approximately $953,199.00 worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAX Gold token can now be purchased for about $1,706.14 or 0.18189966 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00044573 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $715.99 or 0.07633532 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002462 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00054926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030284 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00011551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002293 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold (PAXG) is a token. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 27,902 tokens. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos . PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

PAX Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

