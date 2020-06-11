Peerplays (PPY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $173,515.00

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Over the last seven days, Peerplays has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One Peerplays coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00002772 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Peerplays has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $173,515.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010665 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $183.89 or 0.01960500 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00176565 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00043448 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00116033 BTC.

Peerplays was first traded on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com

Peerplays can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

