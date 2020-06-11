Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Perma-Pipe International had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $22.74 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PPIH opened at $6.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $50.62 million, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.39. Perma-Pipe International has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $10.14.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

