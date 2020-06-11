Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Perma-Pipe International had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $22.74 million during the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ PPIH opened at $6.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $50.62 million, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.39. Perma-Pipe International has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $10.14.
Perma-Pipe International Company Profile
