Peter Dunn Robertson Sells 100,000 Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (TSE:NDM) Stock

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) Senior Officer Peter Dunn Robertson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.70, for a total transaction of C$170,160.00.

Shares of NDM stock opened at C$1.85 on Thursday. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd has a 12-month low of C$0.50 and a 12-month high of C$2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.11 million and a P/E ratio of -11.21.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

