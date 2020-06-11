Peter Dunn Robertson Sells 100,000 Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (TSE:NDM) Stock

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) Senior Officer Peter Dunn Robertson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.70, for a total transaction of C$170,160.00.

Shares of NDM stock opened at C$1.85 on Thursday. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd has a 12-month low of C$0.50 and a 12-month high of C$2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.11 million and a P/E ratio of -11.21.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

