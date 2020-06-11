Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Holdings LLC

Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 49.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 38.9% during the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,691. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.03.

PFE stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.92. 27,963,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,491,494. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.80. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

