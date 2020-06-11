PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) Receives $13.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

PHAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHAS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 107.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAS traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,527. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 9.68. The firm has a market cap of $145.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.97.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.10). PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 70.50% and a negative net margin of 2,310.60%. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate is PB2452, which is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase I clinical trial, as well as developing for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

