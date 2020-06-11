Phivida (CNSX:VIDA) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Phivida Holdings Inc (CNSX:VIDA)’s share price traded down 11.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.08 and last traded at $0.08, 113,000 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14.

About Phivida (CNSX:VIDA)

Phivida Holdings Inc, a functional food and beverage company, engages in purchasing, packaging, and selling holistic hemp infused remedies in the United States. The company offers hemp oil infused beverages under the OKI brand; and tinctures and capsules under the Vida + brand, as well as sells cannabis accessories.

