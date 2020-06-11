Phoenix New Media Ltd (NYSE:FENG) Short Interest Up 86.7% in May

Phoenix New Media Ltd (NYSE:FENG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, an increase of 86.7% from the May 14th total of 21,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 94,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Phoenix New Media by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 33,220 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Phoenix New Media by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 177,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 30,159 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new position in Phoenix New Media during the first quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phoenix New Media by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 769,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 42,896 shares during the period. 14.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phoenix New Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE FENG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.47. 19,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,231. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.83. Phoenix New Media has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The firm has a market cap of $103.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.86.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 50.51%. The business had revenue of $67.64 million for the quarter.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

