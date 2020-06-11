Pi Financial Reiterates Buy Rating for Irving Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF)

Pi Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Irving Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) in a report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.25 price target on the stock.

GTBAF stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. Irving Resources has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $9.20.

Irving Resources Company Profile

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie Lake gold project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

