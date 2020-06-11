Pinnacle Holdings LLC Acquires 1,290 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.62. The stock had a trading volume of 15,672,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,257,680. Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The company has a market capitalization of $211.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. HSBC raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.