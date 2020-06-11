Pinnacle Holdings LLC Boosts Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 87.2% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 30,824 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 14,359 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 57,426 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 18,085 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 5,835 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 233,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,663,000 after buying an additional 49,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth about $134,000. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,339,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,136,032. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

