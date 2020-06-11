Pinnacle Holdings LLC Buys 1,179 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,868 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nike by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,976,698 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,527,412,000 after buying an additional 1,489,033 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Nike by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,047,131,000 after buying an additional 1,302,351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Nike by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,547,619 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,196,549,000 after buying an additional 584,343 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Nike by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,175,695 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,834,816,000 after buying an additional 73,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nike by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,884,664 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,112,370,000 after buying an additional 775,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Nike from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nike from $119.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Nike in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Nike from $117.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,564,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,228,100 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $102.12. 5,187,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,662,806. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.29 and a 200-day moving average of $93.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $159.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.78.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

