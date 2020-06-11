Pinnacle Holdings LLC Has $2.01 Million Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,853 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.2% of Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 238.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.18. 10,737,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,499,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $223.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.09. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Consumer Edge lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Argus decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

