Pinnacle Holdings LLC Has $3.13 Million Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,991 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Boeing makes up approximately 1.8% of Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,702,310,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,557,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,651,391,000 after buying an additional 3,799,008 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,302,874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,568,424,000 after buying an additional 181,667 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179,440 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,333,912,000 after buying an additional 187,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,118,742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,341,721,000 after buying an additional 2,699,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded Boeing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Boeing to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.04.

BA traded down $13.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.41. 89,033,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,437,707. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.31 billion, a PE ratio of -34.93 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.06 and its 200 day moving average is $246.49. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

