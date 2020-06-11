Pinnacle Holdings LLC Has $882,000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 52.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, March 6th. Standpoint Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.96.

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,626,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,495,766. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $77.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.