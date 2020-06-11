Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Trading Down 1.5%

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp (OTCMKTS:PZRIF)’s share price fell 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.80, 250 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded Pizza Pizza Royalty to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average of $6.59.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. As of January 1, 2020, the company had 749 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

