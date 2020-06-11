Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Trading Down 14.5%

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) were down 14.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.44 and last traded at $3.12, approximately 54,528 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 984,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLYA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.07. The company has a market cap of $489.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.12.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 11.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $177.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts NV will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

