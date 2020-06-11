Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) Shares Gap Up to $1.42

Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.67, but opened at $1.42. Polarityte shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 35,540 shares trading hands.

PTE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Polarityte from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Polarityte in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Polarityte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.68.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 million. Polarityte had a negative return on equity of 157.30% and a negative net margin of 1,561.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.18) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Polarityte Inc will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Polarityte during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Polarityte in the first quarter valued at $73,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polarityte in the first quarter valued at $24,884,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Polarityte by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polarityte in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. 27.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polarityte Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTE)

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

