Polymetal International’s (POLY) Equal weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Polymetal International (LON:POLY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Panmure Gordon raised their target price on Polymetal International from GBX 1,226 ($15.60) to GBX 1,414 ($18.00) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Polymetal International from GBX 1,125 ($14.32) to GBX 1,300 ($16.55) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,574.25 ($20.04).

Shares of Polymetal International stock traded up GBX 32 ($0.41) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,536 ($19.55). The stock had a trading volume of 2,381,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.42. Polymetal International has a 1 year low of GBX 876 ($11.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,758 ($22.37). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,624.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,350.20.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

