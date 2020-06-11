PPL (NYSE:PPL) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

PPL (NYSE:PPL) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40 to $2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.44. PPL also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.40-2.60 EPS.

PPL opened at $27.86 on Thursday. PPL has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $36.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.32 and a 200-day moving average of $30.70. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.76.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 23.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

PPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of PPL from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $26.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of PPL from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays cut shares of PPL from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $36.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of PPL from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.53.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.