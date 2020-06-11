Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $0.90 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Precision Drilling to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Precision Drilling to a hold rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $0.30 to $0.60 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Precision Drilling from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.51.

Shares of NYSE PDS traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.75. 29,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,538. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.29 million, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 3.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Precision Drilling by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,416,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 359,745 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth about $2,859,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,769,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 79,829 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 183.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,728,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,117,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 70.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,498,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 617,037 shares in the last quarter. 28.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

