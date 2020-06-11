Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$0.90 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.76% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore reduced their price target on Precision Drilling from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$2.00 to C$0.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Securities cut Precision Drilling from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$1.10 to C$1.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.25.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Shares of PD traded down C$0.11 on Thursday, hitting C$1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,343,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,825. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.25. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$0.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$379.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$370.95 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.