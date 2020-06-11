Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBI traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.27. 2,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,714. Premier Financial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $20.38. The company has a market capitalization of $198.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Premier Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $18.59 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Premier Financial Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Premier Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Premier Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

