ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) Trading Up 11.5%

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM)’s share price traded up 11.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.38 and last traded at $11.54, 276,911 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,458,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWM. Savior LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,178,000. SCP Investment LP bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,440,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

