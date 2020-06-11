Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the bank on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Prosperity Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 668.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Prosperity Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 36.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares to earn $4.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

NYSE:PB opened at $65.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $75.22. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.69.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $290.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PB shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prosperity Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.83.

In other news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.99 per share, for a total transaction of $214,950.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 176,944 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,822.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Zalman bought 15,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.17 per share, for a total transaction of $649,967.52. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 563,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,304,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

