PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.05

PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

PS Business Parks has raised its dividend payment by an average of 320.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. PS Business Parks has a dividend payout ratio of 181.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect PS Business Parks to earn $6.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.1%.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

PSB opened at $138.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.45. PS Business Parks has a twelve month low of $102.48 and a twelve month high of $192.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.25.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $106.22 million for the quarter. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 44.22% and a return on equity of 18.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

In other PS Business Parks news, Director James H. Kropp sold 1,700 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $242,522.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,640.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PSB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $182.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.75.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.