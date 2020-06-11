QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Sunday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Siebert Williams Shank lowered QEP Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of QEP Resources from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Scotiabank lowered shares of QEP Resources from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of QEP Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.03.

Shares of QEP Resources stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.04 million, a P/E ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.15. QEP Resources has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $7.42.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $225.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.46 million. QEP Resources had a net margin of 33.59% and a return on equity of 0.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QEP Resources will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QEP. FMR LLC grew its position in QEP Resources by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,547,000 after acquiring an additional 40,383 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in QEP Resources by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 625,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in QEP Resources by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 56,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 13,413 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in QEP Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of QEP Resources by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 802,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after buying an additional 24,824 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

