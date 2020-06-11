Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million.

QTNT opened at $7.87 on Thursday. Quotient has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average of $7.22. The stock has a market cap of $526.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.67.

QTNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Quotient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

In other Quotient news, insider Jeremy Stackawitz sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $81,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,081.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Prondzynski Heino Von purchased 30,000 shares of Quotient stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 239,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,688. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

