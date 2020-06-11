Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Shares Down 1.6%

Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT)’s share price dropped 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.27 and last traded at $7.20, approximately 25,660 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 790,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

QTNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Quotient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quotient Ltd will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quotient news, Director Prondzynski Heino Von purchased 30,000 shares of Quotient stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 239,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter Buhler bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Quotient by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,052,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,057,000 after acquiring an additional 29,055 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Quotient in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Quotient by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 25,651 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Quotient in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Quotient by 9.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 284,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quotient Company Profile (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

