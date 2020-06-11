Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) vs. Sundance Energy Australia (NYSE:SDCJF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) and Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Range Resources and Sundance Energy Australia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Range Resources 6 12 0 0 1.67 Sundance Energy Australia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Range Resources presently has a consensus price target of $3.94, indicating a potential downside of 42.88%. Given Range Resources’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Range Resources is more favorable than Sundance Energy Australia.

Profitability

This table compares Range Resources and Sundance Energy Australia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Range Resources -56.71% 0.50% 0.21% Sundance Energy Australia 24.02% 13.45% 6.16%

Volatility & Risk

Range Resources has a beta of 2.68, indicating that its share price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sundance Energy Australia has a beta of 3.96, indicating that its share price is 296% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Range Resources and Sundance Energy Australia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Range Resources $2.83 billion 0.62 -$1.72 billion $0.40 17.25 Sundance Energy Australia $164.93 million 0.07 -$28.14 million N/A N/A

Sundance Energy Australia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Range Resources.

Summary

Sundance Energy Australia beats Range Resources on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated 4,900 net producing wells and approximately 878,000 net acres under lease in the Appalachian region; and 415 net producing wells and approximately 118,000 net acres under lease in the North Louisiana region. It markets and sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, NGL distributors, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Sundance Energy Australia Company Profile

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

