Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Trading Down 9.9%

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM)’s stock price traded down 9.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.71 and last traded at $2.47, 27,107 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 802,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.33.

The firm has a market cap of $172.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 3.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.04. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 249.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 42.1% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

