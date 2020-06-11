RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

RenaissanceRe has raised its dividend payment by an average of 191.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. RenaissanceRe has a dividend payout ratio of 12.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect RenaissanceRe to earn $14.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.5%.

NYSE RNR traded down $6.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $183.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,519. RenaissanceRe has a 52 week low of $113.27 and a 52 week high of $202.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.26.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($3.11). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RNR. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.38.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

