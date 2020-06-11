Research Frontiers Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:REFR)

Research Frontiers, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFR) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 859 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,001% compared to the typical daily volume of 78 call options.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Research Frontiers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of Research Frontiers stock opened at $5.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average is $3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.82 million, a PE ratio of -42.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 16.00, a current ratio of 15.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Research Frontiers has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $5.38.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative return on equity of 49.26% and a negative net margin of 241.90%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Research Frontiers by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Research Frontiers by 24.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Research Frontiers by 25.5% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Research Frontiers by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

