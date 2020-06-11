Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Given “Equal weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,100 ($52.18) to GBX 4,240 ($53.96) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($52.18) price objective (down previously from GBX 4,250 ($54.09)) on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,560 ($58.04) to GBX 5,140 ($65.42) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,400 ($56.00) to GBX 5,200 ($66.18) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,343.33 ($55.28).

RIO traded down GBX 83.50 ($1.06) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 4,495 ($57.21). The stock had a trading volume of 3,324,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,860,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,024.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,060.51. Rio Tinto has a 52 week low of GBX 2,954 ($37.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,039 ($64.13).

In related news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 13,324 shares of Rio Tinto stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,372 ($55.64), for a total transaction of £582,525.28 ($741,409.29). Also, insider Simon Henry purchased 500 shares of Rio Tinto stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,155 ($40.16) per share, with a total value of £15,775 ($20,077.64).

Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

