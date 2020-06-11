Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Rating Lowered to Underperform at National Bank Financial

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) was downgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RBA. Barrington Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Scotiabank raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$41.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.00.

Shares of TSE:RBA traded down C$1.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$53.96. 118,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of C$37.76 and a 1-year high of C$62.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$58.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$55.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$366.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$421.22 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

