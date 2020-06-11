River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Buys 13,400 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 79.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned 0.06% of WNS worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in WNS by 11.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 638,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,441,000 after buying an additional 64,995 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in WNS by 22.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in WNS by 29.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,324,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,921,000 after buying an additional 298,127 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in WNS by 31.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in WNS by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 147,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

WNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on WNS from $81.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered WNS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on WNS in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on WNS from $77.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. WNS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

NYSE WNS traded down $1.69 on Thursday, reaching $51.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,023. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.66 and its 200 day moving average is $57.90. WNS has a 52-week low of $34.26 and a 52-week high of $75.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.86 million. WNS had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 12.57%. WNS’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that WNS will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

