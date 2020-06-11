River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Grows Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,395 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 150,549 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 68,544 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 284.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 178,893 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 132,334 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 593,491 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 35,404 shares during the period. 48.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BEN traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.07. 1,551,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,247,024. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $35.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.04.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 17.29%. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.43.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

