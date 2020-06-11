River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Invests $3.32 Million in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 30,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 183.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SNA traded down $10.47 on Thursday, hitting $135.08. The stock had a trading volume of 20,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,755. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $90.72 and a 52-week high of $172.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.15). Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $852.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

SNA has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

