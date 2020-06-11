River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 713,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.58% of Resideo Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,781,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,352 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 6,531,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429,195 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,120,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,228,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,627,000 after buying an additional 145,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 4,117.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,912,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,741,000 after buying an additional 2,843,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrew C. Teich bought 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.51 per share, for a total transaction of $34,227.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,598 shares in the company, valued at $566,748.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul F. Deninger bought 5,125 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $49,353.75. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

REZI stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.59. The stock had a trading volume of 34,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,840. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.82. Resideo Technologies Inc has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $22.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.55.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REZI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on Resideo Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.05.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

