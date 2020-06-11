River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Trims Stock Position in Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its position in Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) by 51.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 536,796 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned 0.25% of Arcos Dorados worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the first quarter worth $77,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 59.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the first quarter worth $155,000. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Shares of ARCO stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,474. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average of $5.86. The stock has a market cap of $891.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.57 and a beta of 1.68. Arcos Dorados Holding Inc has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $8.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.30). Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $617.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.02 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Arcos Dorados Holding Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arcos Dorados from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.