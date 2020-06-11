Riverview Financial Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:RIVE)

Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Riverview Financial stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,574. Riverview Financial has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $69.21 million, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Riverview Financial alerts:

Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.70 million during the quarter. Riverview Financial had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 3.59%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Riverview Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

In other news, COO Ginger G. Kunkel bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.16 per share, with a total value of $27,720.00. Also, CEO Brett D. Fulk bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.16 per share, with a total value of $43,120.00. Insiders have bought 15,501 shares of company stock worth $94,761 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

About Riverview Financial

Riverview Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, municipalities, small to medium sized businesses, and nonprofit entities in the United States. It accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and noninterest bearing deposits; and provides remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services, as well as safe deposit boxes.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.