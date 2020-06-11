Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 400 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 400 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a CHF 395 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a CHF 380 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 350 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, HSBC set a CHF 334 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 365.36.

Get Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine alerts:

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a twelve month low of CHF 214.30 and a twelve month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company's Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.