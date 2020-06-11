Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Nestle (OTCMKTS:NSRGF)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Nestle (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) in a research report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NSRGF. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating on shares of Nestle in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Nestle in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Nestle in a research note on Monday, April 27th. HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of Nestle in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Nestle in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.
Shares of NSRGF opened at $111.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.37. Nestle has a 12 month low of $84.20 and a 12 month high of $114.93.
Nestle Company Profile
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
Featured Story: What are retained earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Nestle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.