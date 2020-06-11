Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Nestle (OTCMKTS:NSRGF)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Nestle (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) in a research report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NSRGF. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating on shares of Nestle in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Nestle in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Nestle in a research note on Monday, April 27th. HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of Nestle in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Nestle in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of NSRGF opened at $111.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.37. Nestle has a 12 month low of $84.20 and a 12 month high of $114.93.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nestle stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nestle SA (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Nestle Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

