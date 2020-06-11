Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.02

Rupert Resources Ltd (CVE:RUP) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.02 and last traded at C$2.00, with a volume of 150150 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.88.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a C$2.10 target price on shares of Rupert Resources and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $194.34 million and a PE ratio of -83.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.89.

In other news, insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$35,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 19,560,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,692,630. Insiders purchased a total of 356,300 shares of company stock worth $269,398 in the last ninety days.

About Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP)

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 124km2 land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and a 100% interest in the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

