Sandbar Asset Management LLP Purchases New Shares in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,000. Kimberly Clark makes up approximately 2.4% of Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,238,000 after acquiring an additional 34,660 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 685,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,232,000 after acquiring an additional 19,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $3,431,777.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,527 shares in the company, valued at $8,068,161.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,887,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,866. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly Clark stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.51. 1,470,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,070,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $149.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.06 and its 200-day moving average is $137.73.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

Several research firms have commented on KMB. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.70.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

