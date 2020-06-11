Sandbar Asset Management LLP Sells 15,280 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,945 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 15,280 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for about 2.1% of Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 316.7% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 100.0% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on BA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.04.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $13.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,033,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,437,707. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.49. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $391.00. The firm has a market cap of $122.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.93 and a beta of 1.44.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -5.05 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.