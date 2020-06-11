Sandbar Asset Management LLP Takes $7.65 Million Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,987 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,653,000. Home Depot accounts for about 5.2% of Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 18.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,402 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,655,255,000 after acquiring an additional 586,305 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $2,558,090,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Home Depot by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,051,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,876,628,000 after acquiring an additional 303,357 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Home Depot by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,914,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,946,698,000 after acquiring an additional 179,597 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.53.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HD traded down $2.31 on Wednesday, hitting $254.45. 3,408,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,081,998. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.71. The company has a market cap of $276.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $259.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

